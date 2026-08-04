Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 4th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 4th August, 2026.

The Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill has announced that the proposed Executive Bill on state policing will be presented to President Bola Tinubu on September 3, 2026.

The Chairman of the working group and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday after the committee’s inaugural meeting.

Naija News understands that Tinubu had inaugurated the presidential committee in July to develop the legal and operational framework for the implementation of state police across the country.

Gbajabiamila said the committee had adopted a seven-week work programme for the preparation, review and eventual submission of the proposed legislation.

The Chief of Staff explained that a national consultation would be held after the completed draft had received the President’s approval.

He said the exercise would give Nigerians and relevant stakeholders an opportunity to examine the proposed provisions, including safeguards, funding arrangements and the process for transitioning to a dual policing system.

The working group also invited memoranda, position papers and practical recommendations from individuals, civil society organisations, security experts, state governments and other interested parties.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol or fuel, at its retail outlets in Abuja and neighbouring areas.

Checks by journalists on Monday showed that NNPCL filling stations in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs had adjusted their pump price from ₦1,335 to ₦1,299 per litre.

Naija News reports that the latest reduction represents a ₦36 cut in the price of petrol per litre.

Daily Post observed the new price at some NNPCL retail outlets in Lugbe, along the Kubwa Expressway and in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, as well as other areas within the Federal Capital Territory.

The development came two days after MRS filling stations, backed by the Dangote Refinery, reduced their petrol price by ₦40 per litre.

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has disclosed that he has never borrowed any money since he assumed office.

Naija News reports that Soludo made the disclosure on Monday while speaking at the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit.

He claimed that the Nigerian economy has stabilised and is now on the rise.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor asserted that prudent management of public resources could help state governments deliver development without accumulating unsustainable debts.

“Nigeria has stabilised and is on the rise. I haven’t borrowed a dime since I became governor,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians to patronise locally manufactured products, warning that the country could not create the desired number of jobs while depending heavily on imports.

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed the State House’s defence of President Bola Tinubu’s economic record as a desperate attempt to substitute propaganda for performance, insisting that no amount of statistical manipulation can erase the daily suffering of millions of Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Naija News reports that Atiku said it was remarkable that the Presidency devoted thousands of words to attacking the opposition while failing to answer the one question every Nigerian is asking: If the economy is doing so well, why are Nigerians getting poorer?

He said it was even more ridiculous that the same Tinubu administration that is simultaneously implementing the 2024, 2025 and 2026 budgets is now asking Nigerians to forget the consequences of its economic decisions in earlier years.

The Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Senator Rufai Hanga, has resigned from the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Naija News reports that Hanga announced his resignation in a letter dated August 3, 2026, addressed to the NDC Ward Chairman in his ward.

According to Hanga, his decision to dump the party followed careful reflection and personal deliberation in order to pursue other personal commitments and career paths.

While expressing appreciation to the ward executive committee and members of the party for the opportunities, support and fellowship he enjoyed during his time with the NDC, Hanga said he wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.

Minister of Works David Umahi has said President Bola Tinubu asked him to remain focused on delivering road projects despite public calls for his removal following the death of a female staff member linked to the Federal Ministry of Works.

Naija News reports that the minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Monday.

His comments come weeks after the death of Mary Habila, a ministry staff member who died in June at Umahi’s private residence, an incident that attracted public attention and sparked widespread discussions online.

Following Habila’s death, many social media users questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident, while some demanded that the minister should be removed from office as investigations continued.

Reacting to the criticism, Umahi said attempts were made to use the incident for political purposes.

According to him, instead of acting on calls for his dismissal, President Tinubu encouraged him to continue carrying out his responsibilities by concentrating on road construction projects across the country.

The minister said he would remain committed to his assignment and continue delivering infrastructure projects.

However, he did not speak on the ongoing investigation into Habila’s death or provide any update on the case.

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan, has spoken on her past experience with music executive Jude Okoye amid the ongoing dispute involving the Okoye brothers.

Naija News reports that the singer shared her views on Instagram, where she accused her former label boss of being responsible for actions she described as harmful and unfair.

She said she had personal knowledge of some of the issues being raised against Jude by his brother, Peter Okoye.

Cynthia Morgan said she believes the legal process remains the best way to establish the facts surrounding the accusations, adding that she had witnessed situations connected to the controversy.

The artiste also described Jude as a person who creates division and claimed that he has the ability to control how information about him is presented to the public.

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, has reaffirmed her stance against intimate movie scenes with any man, saying a ₦100 million offer would not make her compromise her convictions.

Naija News reports that Juliana, during an interview with Tribune, reiterated that her faith and personal values remain non-negotiable.

According to the movie star, no financial reward is worth sacrificing her principles, stressing that the only circumstance under which she would kiss a man on screen is if the man were her real-life husband.

The actress explained that her decision is rooted in her Christian beliefs and personal convictions rather than fear of criticism or concern about public opinion.

She noted that while she respects her colleagues who engage in romantic and intimate movies, every actor should be allowed to draw personal boundaries based on their values and what they are comfortable portraying on screen.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has dismissed reports suggesting he sought political backing from United States President Donald Trump to protect his position as pressure mounts over his leadership.

Reports, including one by the New York Post, claimed Infantino tried to contact Trump and arrange talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the collapse of his controversial proposal to sell a stake in FIFA World Cup commercial rights to private investors. The plan sparked strong opposition from UEFA and several continental football bodies before it was abandoned.

FIFA has described the reports of planned meetings or political outreach as completely false.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson also denied any scheduled contact between Infantino and Rubio.

Chelsea have completed the signing of experienced England midfielder Jordan Henderson on a free transfer after he departs from Brentford.

Jordan Henderson, 36, has signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge after Brentford agreed to terminate his deal by mutual consent one year before it was due to expire.

Henderson said the chance to work under Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso made the decision an easy one.

The move marks another chapter in a distinguished career that has taken Henderson from Sunderland to Liverpool, Al Ettifaq, Ajax and Brentford. Last season, he made 34 appearances for Brentford, scoring once and providing three assists as he helped the club in the Premier League.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.