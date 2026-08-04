My Husband Doesn’t Have A Life Of His Own – Veekee James

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has responded to criticism over always attending public events with her husband, Femi Atere, saying they have chosen to build their marriage by sharing every part of their lives together.

Naija News reports that the reaction came after she addressed a social media user who questioned why her husband was constantly seen by her side and said that he did not have a separate life.

Veekee rejected the claim, explaining that she and her husband see themselves as one in marriage.

According to her, they made a conscious decision to live closely together, adding that both of them are deeply involved in each other’s lives rather than living independently.

She said many people who criticized their relationship did not understand what marriage meant.

The influencer explained that, for her, marriage is about unity, where both husband and wife share their lives instead of keeping separate lifestyles.

The fashion entrepreneur also said she had no intention of changing the way they relate because of online comments.

She wrote on her Snapchat page: “Yes, my husband does not have a life of his own. His life is my life, the same way I don’t have a life of my own. My life is his life. He is me and I am him. Together we are like padlock and key.

“When you marry your own, separate him. When you marry your own, remove him from your life and keep him somewhere else. You don’t know what marriage is. His life is mine, my life is his. Everything he is, is mine.

“You’ve not seen anything. You will see me and my husband anywhere possible, everywhere possible, you will see us.”