Mateo Kovacic Dismisses Manchester City Exit Talk After Backing From Club

Mateo Kovacic has played down speculation over his Manchester City future, insisting the club still sees him as part of its plans despite ongoing links with a return to Serie A.

The Croatia midfielder has been mentioned as a target for Juventus and his former club Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

Kovacic, 32, has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has yet to receive an extension, fuelling uncertainty over his future.

His place in the squad has also come under scrutiny after an injury-hit campaign. Achilles and ankle problems restricted the experienced midfielder to just nine appearances last season.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca offered a cautious response when asked about Kovacic’s situation following Saturday’s friendly against Inter.

Maresca said, “Mateo is our player, until the day he is here I will try all my best.

“It is my duty to try to help players give their best. If he is here, I am happy, and we will continue to work with him.”

While Maresca stopped short of guaranteeing the midfielder’s long-term future, Kovacic says private discussions with the club have reassured him.

“I didn’t feel the question marks from them. I spoke with them; it was that they count on me, which was important for me to hear that from them,” he said.

“And now, as I said, for the players it’s always on you to show your best version, because if you are playing well, the manager will put you first.”