I’ll Slap Your Left Ear – Frank Edoho Reveals His Reaction After Son Called Him ‘Dude’

Popular Nigerian TV host Frank Edoho has shared a funny experience involving his son’s casual way of addressing him, saying the younger generation has a different approach to respect and communication compared to the past.

Naija News reports that Edoho spoke about the issue on Eden Oasis YouTube channel on Monday, August 3, 2026, where he talked about parenting, family relationships and the differences between generations.

The former host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire explained that his son, who belongs to the Gen Z generation, sometimes greets him with informal words like “dude,” a style he said would not have been accepted when he was growing up.

He revealed that he often corrects his son whenever he uses the term, although their exchanges are usually playful.

According to him, the conversation often ends with his son asking him for money after the disagreement.

Edoho said he finds the situation amusing because the way young people relate with their parents today is different from what was common during his own childhood.

He added that calling his own father by such a casual name would have attracted a serious reaction in his home while growing up.

“Hey dude. Hey dude. Who’s dude? I’ll slap your left ear. You a dude, man. What are you talking about? You’re dressing like us. You are doing this. I want dude, I want some money. Okay, I don’t have money, but stop calling me dude. If I call my father dude by now, I’ll have paralysis in my left ear”, he said.