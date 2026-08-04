Fayose Breaches Vow, Accepts Tinubu’s Appointment

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has accepted President Bola Tinubu’s appointment as Chairman of the Board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), despite his vow not to accept any position from the current administration.

Naija News recalls that Fayose, speaking during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television in October 2025, said that Tinubu had offered him an appointment, which he politely declined.

Fayose said he had no intention of returning to public office after serving two terms as Governor of Ekiti State.

“At 65, I would rather stay at home and focus on other responsibilities. I have served my state well as a two-term governor and I am satisfied with my contributions,” he said at the time.

However, Tinubu on July 2o, 2026, appointed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain to head the board of a federal government agency.

Confirming acceptance of the appointment, Fayose, during an interview with journalists in Ado-Ekiti for the first time since the announcement, expressed appreciation to Tinubu.

Fayose described the appointment as an opportunity to contribute to grassroots development through improved rural electrification across the country.

He assured Nigerians that he would not disappoint the President in discharging his responsibilities.

Fayose also noted that the board of the agency had yet to be inaugurated, adding that it would be premature to outline specific policy directions until members officially assumed office.

He said, “I sincerely thank President Bola Tinubu for finding me worthy of this appointment. It is a privilege to serve, particularly in an agency whose mandate directly impacts people at the grassroots.

“We will do our very best, and, by the grace of God, we will not let the President down.

“The board has not been inaugurated yet, so I cannot speak extensively on what lies ahead. In due course, when we begin work officially, we will be in a better position to discuss our plans and how we intend to improve rural electrification across the country.”