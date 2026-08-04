Falana Asks IGP To Probe Habila, Tanimola’s Deaths

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, to take over investigations into the controversial deaths of Mary Habila and Babatunde Tanimola.

Falana warned that both cases must not be “swept under the carpet,” stressing that every suspicious death deserved a thorough, transparent and independent investigation.

The senior lawyer made the call in a statement on Monday titled, “These Deaths Must Not Be Swept Under the Carpet.”

“The right to life is the most basic human right. Without it, other rights cannot be enjoyed by any person,” he said.

“On account of the sanctity of human life, the following cases of suspicious deaths must be thoroughly investigated.”

Falana expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death after she was found dead and unclad on June 27, 2026, in a room at the country home of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Umahi had denied any foul play, saying the deceased had an existing medical condition and that the incident was reported to the police.

Falana, however, questioned the handling of the scene.

“Even though the minister has denied any foul play or cover-up, stating she had an existing medical condition and that the matter was reported to the police, the minister contaminated the scene of the incident by handling her phone to speak with her boyfriend,” he said.

He also criticised the delay in conducting an autopsy after the police rejected a request by Habila’s father for the release of her body for burial.

“In an affidavit, the father of the deceased rejected an autopsy and requested the release of the body for burial,” Falana said.

“While the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force have turned down the request of the father of the deceased, they have failed to explain the delay in carrying out the autopsy.”

Falana sympathised with Habila’s family but maintained that the circumstances of her death made the matter one of public interest.

“The death of any citizen in suspicious circumstances is not a family affair,” he said.

“In view of the controversy surrounding the unfortunate death of Mary Habila, the Inspector-General of Police should take over the investigation.”

He also called on the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to ensure that the autopsy was conducted without further delay.

The senior advocate also demanded an independent investigation into Tanimola’s death.

The Presidency had identified Tanimola as a principal suspect in the controversy surrounding the alleged establishment of a fake government agency.

Police authorities said he died in a hotel fire in Abuja on October 22, 2025, and that the death was confirmed through hospital and mortuary records, interviews with relatives, the hotel proprietor and burial documentation.

Falana, however, said unanswered questions remained, particularly over reports that the hotel was later demolished.

“As the source of the suspicious fire was being questioned in the media, it was reported that the hotel has since been demolished,” he said.

“Whoever authorised the demolition of the hotel must have set out to cover up the alleged fire incident.”

He argued that since the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s probe into the purported agency did not cover Tanimola’s death, the IGP should immediately assume responsibility for the investigation.

Falana also welcomed the police decision to investigate 30 suspected politically motivated killings linked to the build-up to the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

He urged the state Attorney-General to ensure that suspects arrested in connection with the killings were promptly prosecuted.

“We call on the Attorney-General of Osun State to ensure that the murder suspects are charged before the High Court,” he said.

The lawyer reminded authorities that the Coroner Laws applicable in Ebonyi, Osun and the Federal Capital Territory require inquests into deaths that are sudden, violent, unnatural or suspicious.

He called on the media and civil society groups to sustain pressure for credible investigations.

“The media should therefore join the demand for the investigation of the aforementioned cases of suspicious deaths. They must not be swept under the carpet,” Falana said.