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Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, August 4th, 2026

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Dollar to naira exchange rate today
Dollar to Naira Exchange rate

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd August, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1425 and buy at ₦1410 on Monday 3rd  August, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate ₦1425
Buying Rate ₦1410

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today
Highest Rate ₦1372
Lowest Rate ₦1360

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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