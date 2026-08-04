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‘Bill Gates Is A Drop Out’ – APC Chieftain Speaks On Tinubu’s Certificate Saga

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By Oladipo Abiola
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President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu
President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • APC chieftain, Alwan Hassan, said opposition parties lack a valid case against President Bola Tinubu’s academic credentials, citing the constitutional requirement of a school certificate.
  • Hassan, speaking on Channels Television on Monday, argued that a school certificate equivalent means ability to read and write, and cited Bill Gates dropping out of Harvard.
  • He insisted Tinubu’s alleged fake Chicago State University certificate claim is baseless because the university never declared it fake, amid INEC-linked 2027 credentials controversy.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alwan Hassan, has declared that the opposition parties in the country do not have a valid argument on the academic credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, what the constitution says about the qualification to contest Nigeria’s presidency is a school certificate or its equivalent.

Naija News reports that Hassan, who spoke during a Channels Television interview on Monday, argued that the equivalent of a school certificate is the ability to read and write.

The APC chieftain argued further that academic credentials are not a requirement for leadership abilities, arguing that one of the world’s richest men, Bill Gates, dropped out of Harvard but still went on to achieve greatness.

In his view, President Tinubu has, in less than four years, done more than what some past Nigerian leaders, such as former President Goodluck Jonathan and opposition leaders challenging his academic credentials, could have done.

Hassan argued further that the claim on Tinubu’s alleged fake University certificate is baseless because Chicago State University never declared the President’s certificate as fake.

“What the constitution says is that a school certificate or its equivalent, and the equivalent of a school certificate is the ability to read and write. One of the richest men in the world, was dropped out of Harvard, Bill Gates. It’s not about education. These guys (opposition) don’t have anything to hold this man (President Tinubu),” he said.

See the video.

His submission follows fresh controversies that greeted the academic credentials submitted by President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 elections as revealed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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