Anthony Taylor Appointed Turkish FA Refereeing Director After Retirement

Former Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has begun a new chapter in football after being appointed director of elite refereeing by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Anthony Taylor, 47, who retired from officiating last month after a distinguished 20-year career, said he was excited by the opportunity to help develop match officials in Turkey.

“I am delighted to be joining the Turkish Football Federation and look forward to the opportunity ahead,” he said.

Taylor’s appointment comes less than a year after Turkish football was rocked by a refereeing betting scandal. A five-year investigation found that 371 of the country’s 571 match officials held betting accounts, prompting calls for sweeping reforms.

At the time, TFF president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu said: “If we want to bring Turkish football to the place it deserves, we have to clean up whatever dirt there is.”

Taylor’s appointment was confirmed through Trinity Chambers, with barrister Fraser Williamson acting on his behalf during the process.

The legal firm said the former English referee would “lead the strategic and technical development of elite refereeing within the Turkish Football Federation, supporting the organisation’s ambition to further develop its match officials and strengthen its refereeing programme in line with UEFA and FIFA standards.”

Williamson added: “Anthony’s achievements within football speak for themselves, and this role presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the continued development of elite refereeing in Turkey. I wish him every success in what I am sure will be a rewarding and successful chapter.”

Naija News reports that Taylor called time on his refereeing career after overseeing Spain’s 1-0 victory over Portugal in the World Cup last-16 on 6 July. Across two decades, he handled 668 professional domestic matches, having been promoted to the Premier League referee list in 2010. He also officiated at Euro 2020 and the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.

Explaining his decision to retire, Taylor said: “Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant.

“The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.”