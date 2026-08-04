2027: So Where Did He Get ‘Adekunle’ From? – Kalu Challenges Tinubu Over ‘Forged’ Certificate

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kalu Kalu, has accused President Bola Tinubu of forging the certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News recalls that INEC recently published credentials and other details of all presidential candidates vying for the country’s top job.

There has been widespread outrage over President Tinubu’s missing primary and secondary school certificates, raising fresh questions about his educational qualifications.

Speaking on the development during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, Kalu challenged President Tinubu to tell Nigerians the primary and secondary schools he attended.

Kalu also questioned the name discrepancies in the certificate he claimed that Tinubu had forged.

He said, “Come and tell Nigerians which primary and secondary schools you attended.

“Even in 2022, in the INEC document he submitted, he claimed he had a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

“And the name on that certificate was Bola Adekunle Tinubu. So where did he get ‘Adekunle’ from? He claimed he graduated, but the certificate was forged.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that the credentials Tinubu submitted to INEC are different from the ones he presented in 1999 when he contested and was elected governor of Lagos State.

Sowore made the allegation while addressing journalists on Monday.

Sowore warned Nigerians against voting for individuals who have no verifiable academic records.

“The APC candidate only presented a paper from Chicago State University, which was different from the paper he presented in 1999,” he said.