₦400 Million House Smallest Gift I Will Ever Give Peller – King Ochacho

Real estate entrepreneur Mohamed Adah, popularly known as King Ochacho, has described his ₦400 million mansion wedding gift to Peller and Jarvis as “small money.”

King Ochacho stated that the gift was insignificant to him and his family, adding that he would do more for the couple.

Naija News reports that the businessman stated this during a TikTok livestream on Monday, two days after the couple’s lavish wedding in Lagos.

The founder of Ochacho Real Homes explained that his decision to gift the newlyweds the luxury property was inspired by Peller’s character.

“₦400 million is no money. ₦400 million is just ₦400 as far as Ice King, Money Man, Ochacho Real Estate is concerned. It’s small money to them.

“Peller has a very good heart. Whenever we give, God replenishes it and restores double what we have because we give,” he said.

The businessman also hinted that the mansion would not be the biggest gift Peller would receive from him.

“That house is going to be the smallest gift ever I’m going to give to Peller. The next one I’ll give to Peller, they will off light in this country. They shouldn’t worry. That house is going to be the smallest gift I’ll give to him,” he added.