 Skip to content
Entertainment

₦400 Million House Smallest Gift I Will Ever Give Peller – King Ochacho

Published
By Justina Otio
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
King Ochacho
King Ochacho

Key Takeaways

  • Real estate entrepreneur, Mohamed Adah, known as King Ochacho, said the ₦400 million mansion he gifted Peller and Jarvis is “small money” to him.
  • The founder of Ochacho Real Homes made the claim during a TikTok livestream on Monday, two days after the couple’s lavish wedding in Lagos.
  • King Ochacho said Peller’s “good heart” inspired the gift and promised the mansion would be his smallest gift, with bigger ones coming next.

Real estate entrepreneur Mohamed Adah, popularly known as King Ochacho, has described his ₦400 million mansion wedding gift to Peller and Jarvis as “small money.”

King Ochacho stated that the gift was insignificant to him and his family, adding that he would do more for the couple.

Naija News reports that the businessman stated this during a TikTok livestream on Monday, two days after the couple’s lavish wedding in Lagos.

The founder of Ochacho Real Homes explained that his decision to gift the newlyweds the luxury property was inspired by Peller’s character.

₦400 million is no money. ₦400 million is just ₦400 as far as Ice King, Money Man, Ochacho Real Estate is concerned. It’s small money to them.

Peller has a very good heart. Whenever we give, God replenishes it and restores double what we have because we give,” he said.

The businessman also hinted that the mansion would not be the biggest gift Peller would receive from him.

That house is going to be the smallest gift ever I’m going to give to Peller. The next one I’ll give to Peller, they will off light in this country. They shouldn’t worry. That house is going to be the smallest gift I’ll give to him,” he added.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.