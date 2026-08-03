Win Osun Election, ‘Everything Can Come After’ – Uzodimma To APC Campaign Council

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Osun State governorship election and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has charged members of the council to focus on securing victory for the party, saying every other matter can wait until after the election.

Uzodimma gave the charge on Monday during a meeting of the APC National Campaign Council held at the Kano State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, Naija News reports.

The governor told members of the council that the campaign was a serious assignment and should not be treated as an avenue for celebration, social activities or personal engagements.

He said the primary responsibility of the campaign council was to mobilise support for the APC and ensure that the party emerges victorious in the August 15 governorship election.

Uzodimma urged members of the council to take their responsibilities seriously and contribute practical ideas that could strengthen the party’s campaign ahead of the poll.

He stressed that the meeting was a working session and not a social gathering, adding that every member had an important role to play in the campaign.

“We have directed all the subcommittees to meet immediately and submit their ideas and proposals before Thursday. Every member of this council belongs to a subcommittee and has a role to play in ensuring our success in the August 15 governorship election.

“The purpose of this meeting is to formally mandate the subcommittees to reconvene and come up with practical ideas and services that will strengthen our campaign and make our assignment easier,” Uzodimma said.

The governor urged the various subcommittees to quickly begin their assignments and submit their recommendations to the campaign council.

The APC campaign council chairman directed the chairmen of the subcommittees to forward their resolutions and proposals to the National Secretary of the council.

He said the Central Working Committee would provide the necessary support to enable the subcommittees to achieve their objectives.

“I therefore urge all the chairmen of all the subcommittees to submit to the National Secretary of this committee all their resolutions and proposals that will enable them to work, and where they think the Central Working Committee will help them to actualise their mission,” The Imo State Governor stressed.

Uzodimma said the success of the campaign would depend on the ability of members to work together and remain focused on the party’s objective.

He said the APC campaign council had a clear and single objective, which was to win the Osun governorship election.

He therefore urged members to put aside distractions and concentrate fully on the task before them.

“We have only one mission, to win the election. Everything can come after the elections,” the Imo State Governor declared.