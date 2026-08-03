Why 2027 Election May Not Be Difficult For Tinubu – Dele Momodu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has asserted that the 2027 election will not be difficult for President Bola Tinubu if he presents a convincing record of accomplishments to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Momodu, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, said Nigerians would judge Tinubu based on his performance in office and not propaganda.

Momodu also urged members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to focus on highlighting the administration’s achievements instead of attacking political opponents.

He further criticised the APC for the continuous tendency to blame previous administrations for the nation’s economic and governance challenges.

He said, “The 2027 election will not be difficult for Tinubu if he can show the records of his performance. Nobody hates him personally. It is about performance. Present your scorecards.

“What we see is APC abusing itself and its predecessors, saying they inherited a useless government and economy. I have never seen a place where a party destroys its own predecessors like APC.”

Reacting to a recent remark by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that choosing Atiku Abubakar as his running mate was his greatest political mistake, Momodu said the former president remains opposed to Atiku’s ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president.

He stated, “I believe Chief Obasanjo does not want Atiku’s presidential dream to materialise.”