Transfer Updates: Osimhen, Guimarães, Vinícius, Grealish, Gakpo, Others

Tottenham Hotspur have made an opening transfer offer worth up to £55m for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. CaughtOffside reports the Turkish champions are holding out for closer to £65m to sell the Nigeria international.

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Bruno Guimarães. The Athletic reports the Newcastle United midfielder is due to undergo a medical ahead of a deal worth nearly £80m, while Nicolo Schira says the €90m transfer is now in its final stages.

Mikel Arteta is also pushing to bring Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior to the Emirates.

AS reports the Arsenal manager has personally spoken to the Brazil international about becoming the centrepiece of the club’s long-term project, with uncertainty still surrounding the 26-year-old’s contract situation in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish. The Sun reports Diego Simeone is an admirer of the England international, although Everton and Aston Villa are also monitoring the 30-year-old’s situation.

Tottenham have held encouraging talks with Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo. TEAMtalk reports discussions between Spurs and the Netherlands international’s camp have been positive, but Liverpool remain determined to keep hold of the 26-year-old.

Newcastle have completed another key step in their pursuit of Braga goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček. The Daily Mail reports the Czech Republic international has undergone his medical after the Magpies activated his £25.7m release clause.

Hull City continue to strengthen following promotion. L’Equipe reports the Tigers are close to signing Nice forward Mohamed-Ali Cho for around £17m, while The Sun says they are also nearing a £17m transfer deal for Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington.

The Daily Mail adds that Hull are set to beat Rangers and Cardiff City to the signing of Tromsø midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

Chelsea have returned with an improved bid for Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarría. Teamtalk reports the Blues increased their offer after the Spanish club rejected an initial £12.8m proposal and demanded £21.4m for the defender.

Fulham are on the verge of completing two arrivals from Real Madrid. Sky Sports reports striker Gonzalo García and midfielder César Palacios have both undergone medicals ahead of permanent transfers to Craven Cottage.

Inter Milan remain in transfer negotiations with Tottenham over Cristian Romero. Corriere dello Sport reports the Serie A side are working on a deal worth around €40m but must still resolve differences over the Argentina defender’s salary and agent’s commission.

Inter are also continuing talks with Liverpool in an effort to reduce the asking price for Curtis Jones.

Barcelona remain patient in their pursuit of Julián Álvarez. Diario Sport reports the Catalan club are prepared to walk away if Atletico Madrid refuse to negotiate, despite the Argentina striker being their preferred attacking target following the departures of Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have both cooled their interest in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. TEAMtalk claims the two clubs believe the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is fully committed to joining Real Madrid once the Spanish club finalise an agreement with Leipzig.

Elsewhere, Atlanta United are pushing to sign Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku, although La Gazzetta dello Sport says the Serie A champions are demanding €10m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Gio Reyna is set to complete a transfer move to Strasbourg. L’Equipe reports the United States international will undergo a medical ahead of signing a five-year contract in a deal worth €3m.

Roma are hoping to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan with an option to buy, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, while Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their recruitment drive by submitting a €33m package for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and an offer worth more than €40m for Ajax winger Mika Godts. Fabrizio Romano reports personal terms have already been agreed with Godts.

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is interested in joining Juventus. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Italian club must first sell Jonathan David before making a formal move for the Netherlands international.