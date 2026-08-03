Tinubu’s Credentials: ‘Nigerians Know He Is Not Qualified Academically’ – Tanko

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, has said the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic qualifications will persist until questions about his eligibility are conclusively addressed.

Naija News reports that Tanko, in an interview with Punch, criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its publication of the President’s personal particulars, describing the development as embarrassing and unacceptable.

He maintained that the documents published by the electoral commission had failed to resolve concerns raised about Tinubu’s educational history.

“There is no need for us to continue debating this. Every Nigerian knows this man is not qualified academically. This is a big issue,” Tanko alleged.

The Obidient Movement coordinator said the burden was on the President and the appropriate authorities to provide evidence that would settle the matter.

“Until it is proven that he is qualified, the controversy will continue. It is disgusting and embarrassing for INEC to even post it the way it did,” he stated.

Tanko argued that the publication of the documents did not answer the questions being raised by critics and opposition figures.

He called for the issue to be formally challenged through the appropriate legal and institutional processes.

“It is a condemnable act because we know he is not qualified. It is a terrible thing, and we need to challenge it,” he added.