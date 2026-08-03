Super Falcons Prepare For Egypt Clash As They Eye WAFCON Quarter-final Place

Super Falcons of Nigeria return to full training on Monday evening as they step up preparations for their crucial final Group C clash against Egypt at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The session, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time at the ASFAR Training Centre in Rabat, will see head coach Justine Madugu put the finishing touches to his tactical plans ahead of Wednesday’s must-win encounter.

The nine-time African champions took it easy on Sunday, holding a recovery session and carrying out other in-house activities after battling to a 1-0 win over Zambia at the Al Madina Stadium on Saturday.

Asisat Oshoala’s early goal proved decisive as Nigeria claimed their first victory of the tournament. The Falcons also showed impressive determination, playing the entire second half with 10 players after Oluwatosin Demehin was sent off just before the break.

The result breathed new life into Nigeria’s campaign after their disappointing 3-2 defeat to tournament newcomers Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.

Attention has now turned to Egypt, with victory expected to secure a place in the quarter-finals. Beyond qualification, the Super Falcons will be eager to produce another convincing display to improve their standing in the group and carry confidence into the knockout rounds.

Egypt head into the contest on the back of successive defeats, having suffered a 6-0 loss to Zambia before falling 3-1 to Malawi in their second outing.

Wednesday’s Group C fixture will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.