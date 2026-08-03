State Police Bill Ready For Tinubu September 3 — Gbajabiamila

The Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill has announced that the proposed Executive Bill on state policing will be presented to President Bola Tinubu on September 3, 2026.

The Chairman of the working group and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday after the committee’s inaugural meeting.

Naija News understands that Tinubu had inaugurated the presidential committee in July to develop the legal and operational framework for the implementation of state police across the country.

Gbajabiamila said the committee had adopted a seven-week work programme for the preparation, review and eventual submission of the proposed legislation.

The Chief of Staff explained that a national consultation would be held after the completed draft had received the President’s approval.

He said the exercise would give Nigerians and relevant stakeholders an opportunity to examine the proposed provisions, including safeguards, funding arrangements and the process for transitioning to a dual policing system.

The working group also invited memoranda, position papers and practical recommendations from individuals, civil society organisations, security experts, state governments and other interested parties.

According to Gbajabiamila, contributions received during the consultation would guide further revisions before the proposed legislation was forwarded to the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila said the committee’s programme would run from July 27 to September 14, 2026, with specific targets assigned to each stage of the drafting process.

He said, “The approved work programme is a seven-week, milestone-driven exercise running from July 27 to September 14, 2026.

“The resulting Executive Bill package is scheduled for presentation to the President on September 3.

“Subject to his approval, a national consultation on the completed draft will follow, after which the text and supporting materials will be revised and prepared for formal transmission to the National Assembly.”

The presidential aide acknowledged that the timeframe was tight but insisted that the committee would not compromise the quality of the proposed legislation.

“The timetable is demanding, but it is not a shortcut,” he stated.