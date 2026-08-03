Different From 1999 – Sowore Raises Fresh Concerns Over Tinubu’s Academic Records

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that the credentials President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are different from the ones he presented in 1999 when he contested and was elected governor of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the allegation while addressing journalists on Monday.

Sowore warned Nigerians against voting for individuals who have no verifiable academic records.

“The APC candidate only presented a paper from Chicago State University, which was different from the paper he presented in 1999,” he said.

INEC on Friday published credentials and other details of all presidential candidates vying for the country’s top job.

There has been widespread outrage over President Tinubu’s missing primary and secondary school certificates, raising fresh questions about his educational qualifications.

Meanwhile, Sowore has berated President Bola Tinubu over his comment on hunger in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, while speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, had said hunger existed in Nigeria long before his birth.

He was defending his economic record by noting that he inherited past national liabilities.

The president also addressed the country’s economic trajectory, population growth, and reform outcomes.

However, speaking via a post on 𝕏, Sowore described Tinubu’s submission as clueless.

He questioned if Tinubu came into power to perpetuate generational hunger or to end it.

Sowore wrote: “This @officialABAT man is clueless. Did he campaign to perpetuate generational hunger or to end it?

“If hunger existed before you were born, @officialABAT, wasn’t that exactly why you sought power, to end it?

“It has always been a known fact that you and your ilk sought power to perpetuate hunger. #TinubuMustGO #Sowore2027.”