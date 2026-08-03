Skinner Resigns As Manchester United Coach Ahead Of WSL Season

Manchester United have parted ways with their women’s team head coach, Marc Skinner, by mutual agreement, just a month before the start of the new Women’s Super League season (WSL).

Skinner, who was appointed in 2021, leaves the club after four years in charge and having guided the team to its first major trophy in women’s football.

The 41-year-old led United Women to the FA Cup title in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the club’s history.

Confirming his departure in a statement on Monday, Manchester United said Skinner had played an important role in the team’s development during his time at the club.

“Marc Skinner has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United Women by mutual agreement,” the club said.

“Marc leaves having made a significant contribution to the continued progress of Manchester United Women.”

United Prepare For New WSL Season

Skinner’s departure comes as Manchester United Women prepare for the 2026/27 Women’s Super League campaign.

United finished fourth in the WSL last season, 15 points behind champions Manchester City.

The club will begin the new league season on September 4 with an away fixture against London City Lionesses.

The club is now expected to begin the search for a new head coach as preparations continue ahead of the new campaign.

Skinner’s exit marks the end of a four-year spell in which he helped establish Manchester United Women as a competitive force in the English women’s game, while also delivering the club’s first major trophy in the women’s competition.