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She’s Blind, But She Can Restore Her Sight – Harry B Begs Nigerians To Help Actress Maureen Okpoko

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Maureen Okpoko
Maureen Okpoko

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Nollywood actor and musician, Harry B Anyanwu, appealed to Nigerians and industry colleagues to raise money for veteran actress, Maureen Okpoko’s treatment.
  • Anyanwu said on Monday that he was with Okpoko in Enugu State, and doctors said she could regain her sight with proper medical care.
  • He urged actors, filmmakers and other well-meaning Nigerians to join efforts, saying public support can help Okpoko access care and improve her health.

Veteran Nollywood actor and musician Harry B Anyanwu has appealed to actors, filmmakers and Nigerians to support veteran actress Maureen Okpoko.

He revealed that she has been living without her sight for several years and needs financial help for treatment.

In a statement on Monday, Anyanwu said he was with the actress in Enugu State.

According to him, doctors have indicated that there is hope for Okpoko to regain her vision if she receives the medical care she needs.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu called on members of the Nigerian film industry to come together and assist the veteran actress by contributing towards the cost of her treatment.

He said the support of colleagues and members of the public could make a difference in helping her access the care required.

Anyanwu also appealed to actors, actresses and other well-meaning Nigerians not to ignore her condition but to stand by her during this difficult period.

He said a joint effort would give the actress a better chance of restoring her sight and improving her health.

“I am right here in Enugu with my sister of inestimable value, Maureen Okpoko. Nollywood, let’s reach out to her and support her. She’s blind, but she can restore her sight”, he stated.

Okpoko is one of Nollywood’s veteran actresses and has appeared in several movies over the years.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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