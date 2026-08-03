She’s Blind, But She Can Restore Her Sight – Harry B Begs Nigerians To Help Actress Maureen Okpoko

Veteran Nollywood actor and musician Harry B Anyanwu has appealed to actors, filmmakers and Nigerians to support veteran actress Maureen Okpoko.

He revealed that she has been living without her sight for several years and needs financial help for treatment.

In a statement on Monday, Anyanwu said he was with the actress in Enugu State.

According to him, doctors have indicated that there is hope for Okpoko to regain her vision if she receives the medical care she needs.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu called on members of the Nigerian film industry to come together and assist the veteran actress by contributing towards the cost of her treatment.

He said the support of colleagues and members of the public could make a difference in helping her access the care required.

Anyanwu also appealed to actors, actresses and other well-meaning Nigerians not to ignore her condition but to stand by her during this difficult period.

He said a joint effort would give the actress a better chance of restoring her sight and improving her health.

“I am right here in Enugu with my sister of inestimable value, Maureen Okpoko. Nollywood, let’s reach out to her and support her. She’s blind, but she can restore her sight”, he stated.

Okpoko is one of Nollywood’s veteran actresses and has appeared in several movies over the years.