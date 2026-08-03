He Has Fulfilled All Constitutional Requirements – Saka Dismisses Tinubu’s Missing School Records

Public policy analyst, Deyemi Saka, has dismissed concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s decision to submit only his university qualification in the educational section of his nomination papers for the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that there have been debates following the publication of Tinubu’s EC9 nomination form by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the publication, Tinubu only listed his Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Business Administration obtained from Chicago State University in 1979, leaving the sections for primary and secondary school qualifications blank.

Sharing his thoughts on the development during an appearance on Arise News, Saka argued that the issue should not generate controversy since Tinubu had met the constitutional requirements to contest the election.

“The certificate has been questioned and has been ascertained to be real and not fake. He has fulfilled all constitutional requirements, and I think we should move on. There are better topics to pick up with the president,” he said.

INEC had on Saturday published the nomination documents of presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the January 16, 2027 presidential election in line with its revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities.

Tinubu attached copies of his Chicago State University degree certificate and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate as supporting documents to his nomination papers.

He also stated in the form that he was born on March 29, 1952, in Lagos, listed his occupation as “Politician,” and outlined his employment history, including his time at Mobil Nigeria Limited, his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, and his current position as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.