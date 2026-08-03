 Skip to content
Politics

He Has Fulfilled All Constitutional Requirements – Saka Dismisses Tinubu’s Missing School Records

Published
By Justina Otio
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Public policy analyst, Deyemi Saka, has dismissed concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s decision to submit only his university qualification in the educational section of his nomination papers for the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that there have been debates following the publication of Tinubu’s EC9 nomination form by the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the publication, Tinubu only listed his Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Business Administration obtained from Chicago State University in 1979, leaving the sections for primary and secondary school qualifications blank.

Sharing his thoughts on the development during an appearance on Arise News, Saka argued that the issue should not generate controversy since Tinubu had met the constitutional requirements to contest the election.

The certificate has been questioned and has been ascertained to be real and not fake. He has fulfilled all constitutional requirements, and I think we should move on. There are better topics to pick up with the president,” he said.

INEC had on Saturday published the nomination documents of presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the January 16, 2027 presidential election in line with its revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities.

Tinubu attached copies of his Chicago State University degree certificate and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate as supporting documents to his nomination papers.

He also stated in the form that he was born on March 29, 1952, in Lagos, listed his occupation as “Politician,” and outlined his employment history, including his time at Mobil Nigeria Limited, his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, and his current position as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.