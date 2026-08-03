Police Confirm Release Of Abducted Kebbi Judge

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the release of the abducted High Court Judge, Justice Faruk Hassan Bunza, who was abducted from his residence in Bunza Local Government Area on 26th July.

The Police Command, in a statement on Monday, affirmed that the family and the Kebbi State Ministry of Justice have also confirmed his release.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, said security agencies have intensified investigations to track down the kidnappers and bring them to justice.

The Command appealed to members of the public to provide credible information that could assist the investigation, assuring that all information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

The statement also reaffirmed the commitment of the Police to protecting lives and property across Kebbi State.

Naija News recalls that kidnappers who abducted Justice Bunza, had earlier demanded ₦200m for his release.

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muhammad Hadejia, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on efforts to rescue the abducted judge.

Hadejia said intelligence available to the command showed that the kidnappers had contacted members of Bunza’s family and demanded the ransom before he would be freed.

The police commissioner added that the abductors also reached out to a registrar of the High Court in Abuja as part of negotiations for the judge’s release.

Hadejia said tactical teams, intelligence operatives and personnel from other security agencies had been deployed to forests and suspected escape routes used by the kidnappers.

He explained that checkpoints had also been established at strategic locations, while surveillance had been intensified to prevent the abductors from relocating the victim.