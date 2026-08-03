You Are Evil, We Will Break That Law – PFN Dares Senate Over Bus Preaching Ban

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Oke, has criticised the National Assembly over plans to ban preaching in buses.

He vowed that Christians would continue preaching in vehicles and dared the lawmakers to imprison those who carried out the act.

Naija News reports that Oke threw the challenge while addressing his members.

He warned the lawmakers to convert all the stadiums in Nigeria to prisons because a lot of Christians would break the law and get arrested.

He said: “In those days the churches were told not to preach again just like the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria told you not to preach again in buses, make all the stadiums in Nigeria become a prison because if you want to enforce that law we are coming.

“We will break that law because our master told us to go into the world and preach the gospel to every creature, and you sit somewhere there and say that we shouldn’t preach in buses?

“We will preach in buses; we will preach everywhere because you are evil and making evil decrees. We will rather obey God than man because that is what our fathers told them in those days.

“No Pentecostal must listen to that, I’m the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, I lead over 65 million people, everybody go into every taxi, go into every bus and preach.

“Let them arrest us and turn National Stadium into prison, I will come there, let them build more prison; they would be the ones that would go there and rot there while God will judge them.

“You don’t go after killers, those beheading, rapists, you don’t go after kidnappers, you don’t go after bandits who are unlawfully carrying arms, but you are going after us preaching the gospel of peace.

“We won’t listen to you, you are not God, you are there for a tenure and God will wipe all of you out.

“Those who are promoting that law God would cut them off, we will lay courses upon you and your family except you repent, there is nothing you can do as we are unstoppable.

“We are up to it, bring it on and see how you will imprison 65 million people and I will order them on the street to march.”

The Senate had clarified that the prohibition of preaching and hawking inside commercial vehicles is not a new provision introduced by the ongoing amendment to the Federal Road Safety Commission Establishment Act, insisting that the offences have existed in Nigerian law since 2007.