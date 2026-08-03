Madugu Fires Back At Critics As Super Falcons Revive WAFCON Hopes Against Zambia

Justin Madugu has brushed aside criticism of his team selection and tactical decisions after guiding the Super Falcons to a vital 1-0 win over Zambia at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Naija News reports that the Super Falcons coach had come under pressure following the Falcons’ surprise 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi, with many questioning his line-up, approach and use of players in unfamiliar positions.

Madugu responded by making several changes against Zambia, recalling Asisat Oshoala, Deborah Abiodun and Christy Ucheibe to the starting XI. Rofiat Imuran was also handed a starting role, while Shukurat Oladipo came off the bench to make a strong impact.

Oshoala’s eighth-minute goal proved enough to hand Nigeria all three points despite playing with 10 players for more than 50 minutes after Tosin Demehin was sent off in the 40th minute.

Reflecting on the turnaround, Madugu admitted his side fell below expectations against Malawi but said they showed character by responding positively.

“Sometimes you have bad days, and things don’t work. We made so many mistakes in the previous game, and we had a better game plan in the next game, and we have the result,” Madugu said during the post-match interview.

The coach also insisted criticism is part of the job and would not distract him from his work.

“For criticism, it is something we must learn to deal with as a coach because you cannot please everybody and everybody sees football from a different perspective. It’s just for you to believe in what you do. You must be ready to take the blame for anything that happens,” he said.

Player of the Match Michelle Alozie praised the team’s response after the setback against Malawi, saying the lessons from that defeat were evident in the disciplined display against Zambia.

“We knew Zambia is a really tough team. They are super fast, physical and very technical. We learned the lesson after playing against Malawi, so we knew we needed to drop the line,” Alozie said while receiving her award.

“It was a hell of a game. Tosin played her heart out. It was unfortunate that she was shown a red card, but I’m glad we were able to come together with a player down and get the win.”

The result keeps Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive. The Super Falcons have three points from two matches after Malawi defeated Egypt 3-1, moving them to the top of Group C with six points. Zambia also has three points but remains second on goal difference, while Nigeria is third and Egypt is still without a point.

Nigeria must now beat Egypt convincingly in their final group match on Wednesday and hope the outcome between Malawi and Zambia works in their favour as they continue their bid for an 11th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title and a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.