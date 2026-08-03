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Kwankwaso’s Ally, Senator Rufai Hanga Dumps NDC

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Senator Rufa’i Hanga
Senator Rufa’i Hanga

Key Takeaways

  • Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Rufai Hanga, representing Kano Central, resigned from the Nigerian Democratic Congress in a letter dated August 3, 2026.
  • Senator Hanga told the NDC ward chairman he quit after careful reflection and personal deliberation to pursue other personal commitments and career paths.
  • Senator Hanga attached his NDC membership card and asked for his name to be removed from the ward register, while wishing members well.

The Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Senator Rufai Hanga, has resigned from the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Naija News reports that Hanga announced his resignation in a letter dated August 3, 2026, addressed to the NDC Ward Chairman in his ward.

According to Hanga, his decision to dump the party followed careful reflection and personal deliberation in order to pursue other personal commitments and career paths.

While expressing appreciation to the ward executive committee and members of the party for the opportunities, support and fellowship he enjoyed during his time with the NDC, Hanga said he wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.

The letter read, “I am writing to formally notify you of my resignation from the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, effective from today, August 3 2026.”

“After careful reflection and personal deliberation, I have decided to withdraw my membership from the party to pursue other personal commitments and career paths.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to you, the Ward Executive Committee, and the entire membership or Dakata ward for the opportunities, support, and fellowship enjoyed during my time with the party. I cherish the relationships built and the experiences shared during our political activities together.

“Please find attached my official NDC membership card i request that my name be formally removed from the party register at the ward level.

“I wish the party and its members all the best in their future endeavours.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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