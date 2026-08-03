Jonathan Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock Behind Closed Doors

Former President Goodluck Jonathan reportedly met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the meeting that has drawn attention because of the growing political activities ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to The Nation, the former Nigerian leader arrived at the Aso Villa and held a private discussion with Tinubu.

No official statement was released after the meeting.

The visit comes after the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dismissed the claim by the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it manually submitted its list of candidates for the 2027 general elections, including former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

The commission said political parties are required to submit the names of their candidates through INEC’s designated electronic portal, raising questions over the faction’s claim that it was denied access codes and subsequently resorted to manual submission.

INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Ita-Messi, stated this in an interview with Leadership in Abuja on Friday while responding to the faction’s claims.

She, however, said she could not confirm whether the faction had submitted any list of candidates to the commission but clarified that the manual submission is a violation of established processes.