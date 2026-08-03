I’ve Tried My Best – Teniola Aladese Reveals Why She’s Unmarried

Nollywood actress Teniola Aladese has opened up on her relationship status, explaining why she is still unmarried at the age of 32.

Naija News reports that the actress said she takes dating seriously and is careful about the kind of partner she chooses, which has influenced her decision to remain single for now.

She shared this while appearing on Pulse Nigeria’s Drink or Spill podcast, where she spoke about her love life and the standards she follows before getting into a relationship.

According to the actress, she does not believe she is too demanding when it comes to dating.

Instead, she described her approach as a healthy level of caution, saying she prefers to enter relationships with clear intentions rather than rushing into them.

Teniola explained that she is not currently in a relationship, although she has dated in the past.

She said she believes good communication is one of the most important parts of any successful relationship and always wants both partners to be open with each other.

The actress also admitted that one of her biggest weaknesses in relationships is that she thinks deeply about many situations.

“I am trying my best and I’ve tried, guys. I date, but currently I am not dating. I am strict when it comes to dating. I disagree. I think a healthy level of strictness. My biggest red flag is probably that I am over analytical. I overanalyse a lot of things, which is why I like to communicate a lot,” she stated.