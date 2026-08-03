Iran Denies Trump’s Claim Of Fresh US Talks To End War

Iran has denied claims by United States PresidentDonald Trump that new negotiations between Washington and Tehran would begin on Monday in an effort to end the ongoing war between the two countries.

Trump had said on Sunday that he had delayed further military strikes against Iran to give diplomacy another chance, claiming that talks would begin the following day.

However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed the claim, insisting that Tehran was not currently negotiating directly with Washington.

The development came as the conflict entered its sixth month, with the two sides continuing to disagree over Iran’s nuclear programme and the movement of ships through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, said during a weekly press briefing that Tehran was not engaged in negotiations with the US.

“We are not currently negotiating with the United States. Our negotiations are with Oman to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” Baqaei said.

The statement followed Trump’s announcement that fresh talks with Iran would begin on Monday.

The US president had earlier threatened to launch further attacks on Iran, reportedly including strikes on energy infrastructure, but appeared to soften his position on Saturday when he said the “perimeters” of a deal were in place.

The United States and Israel launched surprise attacks against Iran on February 28, beginning the current phase of the conflict. However, periods of fighting have been interrupted by diplomatic efforts and temporary periods of calm.

Trump had last week threatened to hit Iran “very hard” but later said he was giving negotiations more time.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes, has become a major obstacle to efforts to end the conflict.

Iran has restricted the movement of vessels through the waterway and has reportedly fired on some commercial ships attempting to pass through the strategic corridor.

Before the war, vessels were allowed to pass freely through the strait. However, Iran now insists on maintaining greater control over shipping and charging fees, a position rejected by Washington.

Tehran has also insisted that ships use a route close to the Iranian coast.

Baqaei, however, said on Sunday that discussions involving Oman had brought the two sides closer to an understanding on how ships could move through the waterway.

“We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides, neither the northern route nor the southern route, but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security,” he said.

He, however, stressed that any understanding reached would not necessarily mean that the Strait of Hormuz would be fully reopened.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said the proposed talks with Iran would focus on the Strait of Hormuz and the country’s nuclear programme.

The US president said the conflict was necessary to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to develop a nuclear bomb, an allegation Tehran has denied. Iranian authorities maintain that the country’s nuclear programme is intended solely for peaceful and civilian purposes.

“Now what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon,” Trump told reporters.

He did not disclose where the talks would be held or identify the officials expected to participate.

Trump also claimed that Iran, as well as US allies including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, had asked him to suspend further military action.

According to him, the planned strikes would have been “the biggest attack since World War II”.

However, Iranian media rejected the claim that Tehran had asked Trump not to attack.

Naija News reports that the US president has repeatedly said that an agreement is near, only for fighting to resume later.

He has also issued serious threats against Tehran before subsequently announcing that diplomatic efforts were ongoing.

A previous ceasefire agreement between the two countries collapsed last month.

The agreement was expected to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ships carrying vital energy supplies from the Gulf to the global market.

Iranian lawmaker Hassan Ghashghavi, spokesman for the parliament’s National Security Commission, said on Sunday that mediators were working to revive a memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran in June.

The agreement was not designed as a final peace deal but was intended to serve as a basis for negotiations towards a broader settlement. It also contained provisions relating to the Strait of Hormuz.

“They know that the main issue and, in fact, the key to the matter right now is the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, so yes, there is an exchange of views,” Ghashghavi said.

Meanwhile, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remained high after a tanker sailing off the coast of Oman reported hearing an explosion nearby.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the incident was reported on Sunday, adding that the vessel and its crew were safe.

The incident came amid continuing concerns over the safety of commercial ships using the strategic waterway.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a post on 𝕏, called for continued efforts to ensure that agreements reached during the conflict were respected.

“We must strive to compel the enemy to remain committed to what it has signed,” Pezeshkian said.