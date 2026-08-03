Infantino Seeks Trump’s Help As Pressure Mounts Over FIFA Presidency

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is expected to hold crucial talks with senior US government officials today, August 3, as he battles to keep his position following the collapse of his controversial plan to sell a stake in the FIFA World Cup.

According to the Daily Mail, Infantino is due to speak with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 9am ET, with growing calls for his resignation placing his leadership under increasing scrutiny. The meeting comes after his proposal to sell part of FIFA’s flagship tournament to a private equity group reportedly failed to gain support.

The Times first revealed that Infantino wanted to sell a stake in the World Cup for $4.2 billion to a private equity firm led by Joshua Kushner. The proposal quickly attracted strong opposition from UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation, forcing FIFA to shelve the plan.

Reports from the New York Post claim Infantino is now looking to US President Donald Trump, regarded as one of his closest political allies, in an effort to steady his position.

An insider told the publication: “He wants to speak with the Secretary of State online to discuss how football can be a soft power tool for the US. But everyone knows this is really about him holding onto his job, and for now, there’s no other purpose.”

Another source described the FIFA president as feeling “isolated and helpless” amid what was described as an “avalanche” of criticism over the failed proposal.

“He is looking for influential allies to publicly support him,” the source said.

The latest developments come only days after Trump distanced himself from the proposed sale. Asked whether Infantino had discussed selling a stake in the World Cup with him, the US president initially replied: “Who?”

After the question was repeated, Trump added: “No, I haven’t spoken to him about that.”

The response marked a notable shift from Trump’s previous public praise of Infantino before and after the FIFA World Cup. Reports also suggest the FIFA chief attempted to contact the US president several times in recent days without success.

Infantino’s campaign for another term has also suffered setbacks, with England, Wales and Finland now openly opposing his re-election. More UEFA member associations are expected to declare their position in the coming weeks.

Before the controversy emerged, the Swiss official was believed to have the backing of almost all 211 FIFA member associations. Nominations for the next presidential election close on November 18, while voting is scheduled for the FIFA Congress in March.

Infantino, who succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016, is seeking a fourth term in office. His position has weakened considerably in recent weeks after the failed World Cup investment proposal and the departure of two senior allies.