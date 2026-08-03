Infantino Rejects Trump Lifeline Claims

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has dismissed reports suggesting he sought political backing from United States President Donald Trump to protect his position as pressure mounts over his leadership.

Reports, including one by the New York Post, claimed Infantino tried to contact Trump and arrange talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the collapse of his controversial proposal to sell a stake in FIFA World Cup commercial rights to private investors. The plan sparked strong opposition from UEFA and several continental football bodies before it was abandoned.

FIFA has described the reports of planned meetings or political outreach as completely false.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson also denied any scheduled contact between Infantino and Rubio.

“There are no plans for @SecRubio to speak with Infantino and there is no call this morning,” Johnson said in a statement on social media platform 𝕏.

Despite those denials, scrutiny of Infantino’s leadership continues ahead of the next FIFA Congress, with several European football associations openly questioning his future. His supporters, however, insist he remains focused on the development of football worldwide.

The pressure increased further after both the Football Association of Wales and the English FA withdrew their backing for Infantino’s bid for another term as FIFA president.

Naija News reports that Infantino shelved plans to establish a commercial entity that would have allowed outside investors to acquire a stake in the World Cup. The proposal faced widespread resistance from UEFA, other confederations and leading clubs.

The FAW, which had previously indicated its support for Infantino before details of the proposal became public, confirmed on Monday that it had changed its position.

In a statement, the FAW said: “The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

“Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept.”

The English FA has also formally informed FIFA that it no longer supports Infantino’s re-election.

The FA had earlier stated it “fully supported” UEFA’s view that confidence in the FIFA president had been damaged by the handling of the failed commercial proposal.

Infantino has led FIFA since 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter, and is seeking a fourth term in office.