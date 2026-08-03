INEC List Confirms PDP’s 2027 Presidential Bid — Wike-Backed Faction

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said the publication of its presidential candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ended speculation over the party’s participation in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the faction described the inclusion of its presidential candidate, Sandy Onor, and his running mate, Babangida Umar, on INEC’s list as a significant step in its preparations for the general election.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, the group said the development had disproved claims that internal disputes would prevent the PDP from presenting a presidential candidate.

“Of particular significance is the publication of the names of our presidential candidate, Distinguished Senator Sandy Ojang Onor, and his running mate, Alhaji Babangida Umar, who will proudly fly the flag of our great party in the 2027 presidential election,” the statement read.

The party said its opponents had spent months circulating claims that the PDP would not be able to field a candidate because of its leadership crisis and ongoing legal disputes.

It maintained that the publication of Onor and Umar’s names had vindicated its leadership and reassured supporters about the party’s future.

It stated, “This development has effectively laid to rest the sustained misinformation and propaganda by those who desperately sought to convince Nigerians that the PDP would not field a presidential candidate.

“For months, these unfounded claims were deployed as a campaign tool to mislead Nigerians, discourage our supporters and create doubts about the future of our party.

“Today, the facts have prevailed, the law has taken its course, and the PDP has once again been vindicated.”

The faction thanked PDP members and supporters in Nigeria and abroad for remaining loyal during what it described as a difficult period.

The statement added, “We must express our profound appreciation to millions of Nigerians and commend the resilience and patience of our loyal party members across the world who kept faith with the PDP and refused to be swayed by deliberate falsehoods.

“Your confidence in the PDP and in our leadership has inspired us to remain focused on rebuilding the party and preparing it for victory in 2027.”

PDP Commends INEC, Judiciary

The party also praised INEC, the judiciary and security agencies for what it described as their adherence to the law and constitutional procedures.

“The leadership of the party extends its appreciation to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the judiciary and all relevant security agencies for remaining committed to upholding the rule of law and for discharging their constitutional responsibilities without fear or favour,” the statement said.

The faction reaffirmed its commitment to reconciliation and appealed to aggrieved members to return to the party.

It said internal unity and cooperation would be crucial to rebuilding the PDP and strengthening its chances of returning to power.

It stated, “As we move forward, the PDP reiterates its commitment to genuine reconciliation, inclusiveness and internal cohesion.

“We extend an open hand to every aggrieved member, believing that the collective interest of the party is greater than individual differences and that unity remains the surest path to restoring our party to its rightful place as Nigeria’s foremost democratic platform.”

The group also welcomed returning members and politicians who recently defected to the PDP, saying their decisions reflected renewed confidence in the party’s leadership and programme.

The statement added, “We warmly welcome all returning members and new defectors across the country who recently chose to identify once again with the ideals and vision of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Together, we shall build a stronger and more formidable party capable of meeting the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“Your decision reflects the growing confidence of Nigerians in our party as the most credible platform to rescue, rebuild and reposition our nation.”

The faction said the leadership headed by National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed and National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu would offer Nigerians a credible alternative in the 2027 election.

“The PDP offers a credible, competent and unifying alternative capable of restoring hope, strengthening national unity and delivering purposeful leadership,” it added.

Turaki Faction Suffers Setback

The statement followed INEC’s publication of the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2027 general election.

The PDP has been divided by leadership disputes and court cases in recent months, raising doubts about whether it would complete its nomination process before the deadline.

The publication represents a setback for the faction led by former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), which adopted former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

The Turaki-led faction had claimed last week that it submitted Jonathan’s details manually after it failed to obtain an access code for electronic submission to the electoral commission.