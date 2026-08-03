‘INEC Has To Answer For Accepting Tinubu’s Incomplete Form’ – NDC

The publication of President Bola Tinubu’s nomination documents for the 2027 presidential election has renewed debate over his educational history after the forms showed no entries for his primary and secondary school qualifications.

Naija News reports that the documents, released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, contained the personal particulars and supporting credentials submitted by presidential and vice-presidential candidates ahead of the general election.

A review of Tinubu’s Form EC9 showed that he listed only a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration obtained from Chicago State University under the section for educational qualifications.

The spaces provided for details of his primary and secondary education were left blank.

The President, however, attached copies of his university degree certificate and National Youth Service Corps certificate to the nomination documents.

The omission has drawn criticism from opposition parties, which have demanded explanations from Tinubu and INEC. Some political actors have, however, argued that previous court decisions had resolved questions surrounding the President’s credentials.

In the form, Tinubu stated that he was born in Lagos on March 29, 1952, and identified his occupation as “Politician.”

He listed Mobil Nigeria Limited as his employer between 1983 and 1992 and indicated that he served as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

Tinubu also named the Federal Government of Nigeria as his current employer from 2023 to date.

The President declared that he had never been dismissed from public service.

Opposition Seeks Explanation

Reacting to the published documents, the National Publicity Secretary of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), Osa Director, in an interview with Punch, said questions about the blank entries should be directed to the President and his media aides.

Director described the renewed controversy as disappointing but maintained that the opposition could not explain why the qualifications were not included.

According to Director, “It is so disappointing that this is what we are talking about. Again, I believe that we are just raising this question for academic purposes. We don’t know the answer to our question. That is, those certificates are not there. So, it is what it is.

“But I think this question should be directed to the appropriate quarters, that is, to the President and his aides, not to us in the opposition.”

He argued that Nigerians deserved to know why the sections were left uncompleted, noting that university education ordinarily follows primary and secondary schooling.

Director further stated, “Let them tell us why the President’s secondary school and primary school certificates are not there. We all know that you cannot graduate from university without attending basic school.

“They should be able to tell us what happened to them.”

Director also questioned how the nomination form was accepted by the electoral commission despite the blank spaces.

He compared the submission process with online applications, where incomplete mandatory fields often prevent applicants from proceeding.

He said, “Because when you fill out forms online and try to submit, it will reject your submission, saying you have not completed filling in all the necessary information.

“So, I am surprised that this form went through INEC, knowing it was not filled.”

The opposition spokesman said the commission should explain whether details of primary and secondary education were compulsory in the form.

He nevertheless commended INEC for publishing the documents and allowing members of the public to examine the entries.

Director added, “INEC also has a question to answer by accepting that form when the information was incomplete, though we also have to commend them for having the guts to publish it for all Nigerians to see the gaps.

“So, over to the President.”