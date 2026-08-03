I Regret Admiring Obasanjo, His Hypocrisy Reeks To Heaven – Says Atiku’s Aide Paul Ibe

The Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has said he regrets his past admiration for former President Olusegun Obasanjo, following the resurfacing of the long-running political disagreement between the two former leaders.

Ibe made the statement in a Facebook post on Sunday, two days after Obasanjo described his decision to choose Atiku as his running mate in the 1999 presidential election as the biggest mistake of his presidency.

The latest exchange has once again brought the long-standing relationship between Obasanjo and Atiku into the spotlight.

Speaking during a fireside conversation with veteran entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, in Lagos on Friday, Obasanjo said he would not have selected Atiku as his deputy if he had known him better at the time.

“The man I picked as my running mate, my number two. If I had known him as I came to know him later, I would not have picked him,” the former President said.

Reacting to the comment, Ibe urged Nigerians to read Bitter-Sweet: My Life with Obasanjo, a 2008 memoir written by Obasanjo’s first wife, Oluremi Obasanjo.

The former Vice President’s aide described the book as “a mirror into the controversial life of the man who was privileged to rule Nigeria twice, as a military head of state and civilian president.”

According to Ibe, presented what he described as a contrast between Obasanjo’s public image and his private life.

Ibe claimed that the memoir contained allegations of domestic abuse and other personal issues involving the former President.

He alleged that Oluremi Obasanjo described her former husband as “a violent and unrepentant wife-basher,” while detailing what he called “intense emotional trauma and physical abuse she allegedly suffered during their marriage.”

Ibe also referred to allegations in the book concerning Obasanjo’s personal relationships, claiming that some of the allegations were supported by accounts attributed to the former President’s son.

Ibe argued that the allegations contained in the memoir had changed his perception of the former President.

“Lack of sexual discipline, incestuous affairs and domestic violence are extreme manifestations of moral bankruptcy,” Ibe stated.

“Yet this is the same man who has made a trade of pointing accusing fingers at others.”

The media aide added, “If I knew the things that I now know about Obasanjo, I would not have held him in very high esteem as I had done in the past.

“His hypocrisy, high-handedness and double standard reeks to high heaven.”

The latest exchange between the two camps comes against the backdrop of the political history shared by Obasanjo and Atiku.

Naija News recalls that the duo contested the 1999 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and won, serving together for eight years.

However, their relationship became strained during Obasanjo’s second term, following political disagreements that later deepened into a bitter public rivalry.