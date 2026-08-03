It Is Not Goodluck Jonathan’s Place To Declare He Is Running For President – Fred Agbedi

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi, has addressed concerns over the silence of former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 2027 presidential bid.

Naija News reports that Agbedi spoke during an appearance on Arise Television.

He argued that it is not Jonathan’s place to publicly declare interest in the presidency.

The lawmaker claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was deliberately taking its time before unveiling Jonathan.

Agbedi said, “It is not the place of President Goodluck Jonathan to declare that, ‘I’m in the race, I’m running.’ The PDP, to which he belongs, has its own strategic way of wanting to present a precious candidate. President Goodluck Jonathan is a precious candidate and, in a society that desires to develop and grow, you don’t wait for someone to tell you, ‘I want to be president.’ You scout for a good candidate who can bring dividends of democracy, uphold the rule of law and win elections.

“What the PDP has been doing over time is to ensure that we bring our best into the 2027 presidential race. We have always said we want to specially package this candidate and present him to Nigerians in a way that has never been done before because President Goodluck Jonathan is a former president. This is the first time you are hearing about a former elected president being considered to return to the ballot. It is left for the party presenting him to publicly unveil him to Nigerians.”

Agbedi also defended the ongoing legal battle involving the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the party was merely seeking enforcement of existing court judgments regarding its leadership.

“We have been having a series of litigations. Based on judgments of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, the Interim National Working Committee of the PDP came into being. When INEC did not upload our particulars to its portal, we went to court to enforce those judgments. The Federal High Court ruled against us, and we are on appeal. This matter is still in litigation.”

He added, ”We have to ensure that we follow through the entire gamut of legal processes. So long as the litigation is going on, this is a live matter, and we believe victory will come at the end of the day.”

Agbedi insisted Jonathan enjoys widespread public support because of his experience as both a former president and an international statesman.

“President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is desired by Nigerians, not only by our party. Nigeria is in such a situation where you need somebody who has the capacity, the knowledge, the experience and the right education. He has been tested before and has acquired further experience outside the presidency through the global roles he has played. Nigerians have started realising that this is the man we need.”

He criticised the current administration, adding: “From the point Nigerians voted him out and brought in the APC, the country has gone down completely. To bring this country back into the committee of nations, you need a man known by the world.”