The African Action Congress (AAC) 2027 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has vowed never to apologise to President Bola Tinubu for calling him a criminal.

Naija News reports that Sowore, while addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the relevant authorities should first arrest the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who called him a forger and drug baron, before making him apologise.

According to Sowore, Tinubu should rather apologise to Nigerians daily for presenting himself for an office that he is not qualified or worthy for.

He said, “We are here to defeat them in this election, someone told me that the reason they’re charging me is because I refused to apologise to President Tinubu. For what? Did I apologise to Buhari?

“It is Tinubu that should be apologizing to Nigerians for presenting himself for an office that he’s not qualified for.

“He’s the one that should be apologizing on a daily basis for presenting himself as a person who is worthy when he knows that he’s not worthy of.

“They say my crime is that I called him a criminal, Atiku called him a forger and a drug baron yesterday. Let them go and carry Atiku.”

Meanwhile, Sowore has claimed that the credentials Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are different from the ones he presented in 1999 when he contested and was elected governor of Lagos State.

Sowore made the allegation while addressing journalists on Monday.

Sowore warned Nigerians against voting for individuals who have no verifiable academic records.

“The APC candidate only presented a paper from Chicago State University, which was different from the paper he presented in 1999,” he said.

INEC on Friday published credentials and other details of all presidential candidates vying for the country’s top job.

There has been widespread outrage over President Tinubu’s missing primary and secondary school certificates, raising fresh questions about his educational qualifications.