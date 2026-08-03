FIFA Crisis Deepens As England, Wales Turn Against Infantino

England’s Football Association is reportedly set to join Wales in withdrawing its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election.

Naija News reports that this comes as the backlash over Infantino’s abandoned plan to raise billions of dollars through private investment in the World Cup intensifies.

A source familiar with the matter disclosed this on Monday, saying the English FA would no longer support Infantino’s bid to remain FIFA president from 2027 to 2031.

The development comes days after FIFA abandoned a controversial proposal to raise up to $4.2bn from private investors through the sale of an estimated 20 per cent stake in a new entity that would oversee competitions, including the World Cup.

The plan was dropped on Friday following strong opposition from football stakeholders and continental confederations.

With the proposal now shelved, attention has shifted to its possible impact on Infantino’s political future and his bid for a fourth term as FIFA president.

Wales First To Withdraw Support

Wales became the first national football federation to formally withdraw its backing for Infantino.

In a statement, the Football Association of Wales said the FIFA president had lost its confidence following what it described as a series of leadership and governance failures.

“The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027–2031 term,” the Welsh FA said.

It added, “The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

“Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept.”

FIFA had yet to publicly respond to the Welsh FA’s decision as of the time of filing this report.

UEFA, CONCACAF Oppose FIFA Plan

The pressure on Infantino has grown after the European football governing body, UEFA, and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), expressed concerns about his leadership.

Both confederations said on Saturday that they had lost confidence in the FIFA president.

UEFA had led the opposition to the proposed private investment plan and welcomed FIFA’s decision to abandon it.

The European governing body, however, did not confirm reports that it was considering legal action against FIFA over the matter.

UEFA has reportedly issued a document preservation order, which prevents the destruction of emails, files and other data when a legal investigation is anticipated.

Infantino, who took over as FIFA president from Sepp Blatter in 2016, announced in April that he would seek another term in office.

The Swiss has since been re-elected unopposed twice and had appeared to enjoy firm control over the world football governing body.

His re-election for the 2027-2031 term had previously been widely regarded as almost certain.

However, the growing opposition to his leadership and the backlash over the failed investment proposal could complicate his bid ahead of the FIFA Congress scheduled to take place in Morocco in March 2027.

According to Reuters, experts noted that the controversy had exposed growing dissatisfaction among some FIFA members, raising fresh questions about Infantino’s chances of securing another term without opposition.