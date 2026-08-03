Why I Shared Bread, Action Bitters To Idoma People – Deputy Gov, Ode

The Deputy Governor of Benue State, Sam Ode, has opened up on the reason he decided to distribute bread, popularly dubbed ‘Alia Bread ’, and an alcoholic beverage, Action Bitters, to members of the Idoma community.

He explained that the bread was shared as a traditional gesture of goodwill to residents who came out to welcome him during his recent visit to Igumale.

Naija News reports Ode stated this during a visit to the Living Faith Church, Otukpo.

He asserted that the gesture was a simple token of appreciation rather than a political stunt.

Ode dismissed the controversy that trailed the distribution, insisting that the focus should be on the government’s efforts to improve the welfare and security of the people.

“The controversy over whether I gave bread to the people is not an issue,” the Deputy Governor said.

“When we were young, whenever our parents travelled, or visitors came, what we looked forward to receiving was bread. It was a token which I took to the people who came to receive me. They were happy. They were dancing.”

He disclosed that, beyond the bread, he also distributed money to the crowd on the directive of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

“I gave them something else like money, which the Governor said I should give to them,” he added.

Ode maintained that there was no reason for the public debate generated by the gesture.

“And so there is no controversy over that. At least it’s better than giving them wee wee,” he remarked.

The Deputy Governor urged critics to concentrate on issues that directly affect the lives of the people rather than what he described as mundane distractions.