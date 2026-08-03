 Skip to content
Breaking News Tempers Flare As DSS, Sowore’s Lawyers Clash In Court
News

I Have Not Borrowed A Dime Since I Became Governor – Soludo

Published
By Justina Otio
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo
Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo

Key Takeaways

  • Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, said he has not borrowed any money since taking office, speaking on Monday at the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit.
  • Soludo said Nigeria’s economy has stabilised and is on the rise, adding that prudent management can deliver development without piling up unsustainable state debts.
  • Soludo urged Nigerians to buy locally made goods, saying if all 247 million citizens wear made-in-Nigeria items, the country could create over ten million jobs.

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has disclosed that he has never borrowed any money since he assumed office.

Naija News reports that Soludo made the disclosure on Monday while speaking at the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit.

He claimed that the Nigerian economy has stabilised and is now on the rise.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor asserted that prudent management of public resources could help state governments deliver development without accumulating unsustainable debts.

Nigeria has stabilised and is on the rise. I haven’t borrowed a dime since I became governor,” he said

He also urged Nigerians to patronise locally manufactured products, warning that the country could not create the desired number of jobs while depending heavily on imports.

“We cannot create the kind of jobs we want with all of us using foreign or imported goods,” Soludo said.

I look in this room, and I see suits from Europe, America and China.”

The governor estimated that Nigeria could create more than 10 million jobs if its population deliberately embraced locally produced clothing and other goods.

If all 247 million Nigerians wear only made-in-Nigeria, more than 10 million jobs will be created,” he added.

Soludo has consistently promoted locally manufactured products, particularly textiles, as part of efforts to strengthen domestic industries and generate employment.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.