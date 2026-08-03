I Have Not Borrowed A Dime Since I Became Governor – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has disclosed that he has never borrowed any money since he assumed office.

Naija News reports that Soludo made the disclosure on Monday while speaking at the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit.

He claimed that the Nigerian economy has stabilised and is now on the rise.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor asserted that prudent management of public resources could help state governments deliver development without accumulating unsustainable debts.

“Nigeria has stabilised and is on the rise. I haven’t borrowed a dime since I became governor,” he said

He also urged Nigerians to patronise locally manufactured products, warning that the country could not create the desired number of jobs while depending heavily on imports.

“We cannot create the kind of jobs we want with all of us using foreign or imported goods,” Soludo said.

“I look in this room, and I see suits from Europe, America and China.”

The governor estimated that Nigeria could create more than 10 million jobs if its population deliberately embraced locally produced clothing and other goods.

“If all 247 million Nigerians wear only made-in-Nigeria, more than 10 million jobs will be created,” he added.

Soludo has consistently promoted locally manufactured products, particularly textiles, as part of efforts to strengthen domestic industries and generate employment.