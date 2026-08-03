ASUU Threatens Strike Over Unpaid 2025 Agreement, Welfare Issues

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chapter of the Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, Kebbi State, has issued a two-week ultimatum to the state government and the university authorities to address its demands or face an indefinite strike.

The union said the ultimatum became necessary following the failure of the authorities to implement the Federal Government and ASUU 2025 Agreement, which took effect on January 1, 2026, as well as resolve other outstanding welfare issues affecting its members.

Naija News reports that the position of the union was contained in a statement jointly signed on Sunday by the Chairman and Secretary of the ASUU-AFUSTA branch, Dr Isah Musa-Fakai and Dr Gado Abubakar, respectively.

The lecturers said the ultimatum was a reminder to all relevant stakeholders and authorities to urgently take steps to resolve the issues that had lingered for some time.

The union warned that failure to address its demands within the stipulated period would force its members to embark on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike.

The statement was titled, “ASUU-AFUSTA: Two-week ultimatum on the implementation of the FGN/ASUU 2025 Agreement and other lingering welfare issues.”

The union said, “This press release is to inform the university community, the people of Kebbi, and the general public about the position of our union regarding the persistent non-implementation of the FGN/ASUU 2025 Agreement.

“The agreement became effective on January 1, 2026, as well as other lingering welfare issues affecting members of our branch.”

According to the lecturers, the decision followed an interaction between members of the ASUU-AFUSTA Congress and the ASUU National Visitation Team on July 30.

The union said the congress reviewed the situation in the university and found that previous engagements and communications with the relevant authorities had failed to resolve the issues.

“After extensive deliberations, it became evident that in spite of previous communications and engagements with the appropriate authorities, the issues that gave rise to our concerns remain unresolved.

“Consequently, the congress unanimously resolved to issue a two-week ultimatum, effective from July 31 to August 13, to the Governing Council and the University Management to fully implement the FGN/ASUU 2025 Agreement and address all outstanding welfare issues affecting our members,” the statement added.

The union warned the authorities not to take the ultimatum lightly, stressing that industrial action remained its last option after attempts at dialogue and constructive engagement had failed.

It, however, reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful negotiations and the resolution of the dispute through dialogue.

ASUU-AFUSTA urged the Kebbi State Government, the university’s Governing Council and management to use the two-week period to address the outstanding issues and prevent a disruption of academic activities.

The union said it would commence a total and indefinite strike if its demands were not fully addressed at the expiration of the ultimatum.

It appealed to all stakeholders to act urgently in the interest of the students, the university community and the stability of the institution.