Abducted Kebbi Judge Regains Freedom

Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza, a High Court judge in Kebbi State who was kidnapped about a week ago, has been released and has returned safely to his family.

Naija News reports that the judge arrived at his residence on Monday after spending several days in the custody of his abductors.

A family source confirmed his return to Vanguard, saying relatives were relieved and thankful over his safe arrival.

The family expressed gratitude to individuals, groups, security personnel and the Kebbi State Judiciary for their support, prayers and efforts throughout the period the judge was missing.

The abduction of Justice Bunza had caused concern among residents of the state, with many calling on security agencies to ensure his safe rescue.

Details surrounding his release, including whether any demands were made or how he regained his freedom, were not immediately disclosed.

Recall that the kidnappers holding the judge had demanded N200m for his release.

The family said more information would be provided later.

“We sincerely thank and appreciate the Kebbi State Judiciary, the security agencies, and the entire people of Kebbi State who contributed in different ways, offered prayers, and sent messages of sympathy. Your concern and support gave us strength, and we are grateful for your solidarity,” the family member stated.