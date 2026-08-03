2027: No Candidate Should Be Unfortunate To Contest Against INEC – SDP chieftain, Adebayo

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be impartial rather than an opponent during the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Adedayo, while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme, said he contested the 2023 general elections against INEC.

He frowned at the outcome of the 2023 elections, alleging that it was marred by fraud and the legitimisation of false figures by the electoral umpire.

Adebayo said while he expects a different approach in the 2027 election, no candidate should be unfortunate to contest against the electoral body.

He said, “In 2023, I contested against INEC. INEC was the opponent. It’s like you allow a bank robber to count the money stolen from the bank, and you say that’s his profit. So what happened in 2023 was not good at all. All those numbers were fake.

“The difference I would want now, hopefully I pray for the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, Electoral Commissioners and other staff, that this time around no candidate should see INEC as an enemy.

“So if it is candidate versus candidate, then we are ready. But there is no candidate who should be unfortunate enough to be running against INEC, like we were running against INEC in 2023, and that is what we need to change.

“And I pray that we pay attention to that and we become serious to run for an election. It’s like to write an exam, your score to reflect your effort, and that is it.”