‘Even With ₦100 Million Offer, I Won’t Kiss Any Man’ – Nollywood Actress, Juliana Olayode

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, has reaffirmed her stance against intimate movie scenes with any man, saying a ₦100 million offer would not make her compromise her convictions.

Naija News reports that Juliana, during an interview with Tribune, reiterated that her faith and personal values remain non-negotiable.

According to the movie star, no financial reward is worth sacrificing her principles, stressing that the only circumstance under which she would kiss a man on screen is if the man were her real-life husband.

She stated, “Even if you offer me ₦100 million, I won’t kiss any man in a movie. The only exception is if that man is my husband.”

The actress explained that her decision is rooted in her Christian beliefs and personal convictions rather than fear of criticism or concern about public opinion.

She noted that while she respects her colleagues who engage in romantic and intimate movies, every actor should be allowed to draw personal boundaries based on their values and what they are comfortable portraying on screen.

In other news, Juliana Olayode, has attributed the restored relationship with her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, to divine intervention.

Juliana, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, expressed appreciation to God for their reunion.

The thespian revealed that she had prayed to God for years to restore their broken relationship.

According to Juliana, while praying for their reconciliation, she was not focused on working with Funke on any project but on hanging out and being on good terms.

Juliana noted that Funke has been there for her during her tough times, which is why she wanted the reconciliation.