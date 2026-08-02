I Am Not A Pastor – Wike Fires Back At Critics Over Style Of Politics

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed those criticising him for his style of politics.

He stated that in politics, there are rules that must be followed, adding that he cannot conduct himself like his father, a gospel preacher.

Naija News reports that Wike stated this at a special media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The Minister opined that those criticising his actions were only being theoretical, stating that politics is not like church.

He said, “Politics is not like church. I’m a Christian but not a pastor. That my father is a pastor does not make me a pastor.

“I am a lawyer, but my second son is not a lawyer, so because his mother is a judge, does that make my son a judge?

“The point is that, if you want to be a politician, there are rules, and if you want to be a pastor, there are rules.

“That is why when I hear people saying they are angry because this happened, that happened, I say you are talking theory.”

The Minister was specifically reacting to insinuations that he is interested in controlling power in Rivers State following his face-off with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.