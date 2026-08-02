VIDEO: Yar’Adua Is Still Alive – Obi Blunders While Explaining His Record As Governor

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, made a verbal mistake during a television interview while explaining how his administration handled insecurity when he served as governor of Anambra State.

Naija News reports that in an interview with Afia TV, Obi while speaking about efforts to fight kidnapping and armed gangs, he mistakenly referred to former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as though he was still alive.

Obi was describing how criminal groups once operated from forests in parts of Anambra and neighbouring states.

As he recalled the period, he mixed up the names of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Yar’Adua before continuing with his explanation.

The former governor said kidnapping had become a serious problem at the time, with many criminals hiding inside forests. According to him, his administration decided to clear those areas and remove the criminals from their camps.

He said: “They tell you that somebody kidnapped somebody in Anambra, in Enugu. He went to the bush. Which bush? Go to Onisha and see where they call Akpaka Forest. That was where I had a problem in Onitsha. It’s the best safe state now when I became governor. Obasanjo is still alive. Yar’Adua is still alive.

“I went to Obasanjo. I said, ‘Listen, sir. There’s a forest here that is giving me a problem, and I want everybody in that forest to leave.’ I got all of them out of that forest in Anambra State. I cannot have that forest still in Anambra State.”

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