Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 2nd August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 2nd August, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Yakubu Jang, the son of former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang, as Senior Special Assistant in the Office of the President.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State, during the 80th birthday celebration and autobiography launch of the former governor.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Tinubu at the event, disclosed the appointment while delivering the President’s goodwill message.

Shettima said the appointment was part of the administration’s effort to bring capable people into government and ensure that different voices are represented in national leadership.

The announcement drew applause from guests at the ceremony, which took place at the Tamarald Event Centre.

The event attracted several prominent figures, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, state governors, federal and state government officials, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.

The appointment came as political leaders gathered to celebrate Jonah Jang’s 80th birthday and recognise his years of public service. Politics

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s latest criticism of him, describing it as another attempt to rewrite the history of their political relationship.

Atiku said he stood by Obasanjo while the former military ruler was in prison, supported him after his release and played a major role in his emergence as President in 1999.

He also defended his opposition to the alleged third-term agenda during the Obasanjo administration, saying he had no regrets for choosing constitutional democracy over personal loyalty.

Atiku made the remarks in a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Obasanjo had on Friday described his decision to select Atiku as his running mate in the 1999 presidential election as the greatest mistake of his presidency.

The former president made the comment in Lagos during a fireside conversation with veteran entertainer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy.

The event was held to mark the public presentation of Charly Boy’s foundation and memoir, 999: A Memoir in Tribute to Late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

Responding, Atiku described Obasanjo’s comments as “another failed attempt to rewrite history.”

The former vice-president said his opposition to the controversial third-term bid was based on his commitment to Nigeria’s Constitution.

Atiku added that if Obasanjo remained bitter over his refusal to support the plan, he would regard the former president’s resentment as a badge of honour.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has claimed that no politician in Rivers State is more experienced than him.

Naija News reports that Wike made this on Saturday during a special media chat in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s return to his (Wike) political family, the Minister said those who deceived the governor into engaging in a face-off with him have nothing good to add to the development of the state.

He said, “I was a governor in the state and I know all these people. In fact, there is no politician in the state today that is more experienced than me.

“From 1999, I can say that I am the most experienced politician that is still on.”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, overrated politicians who used him during the protracted political crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, spoke on Saturday during a special media chat in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike said some politicians took advantage of Fubara and deceived him into engaging in a face-off with him, knowing that they have no capacity to fight.

According to Wike, the politicians who used Fubara are currently raining insults on the Governor for deciding to return to his former political family.

He said, “Unfortunately, they used Fubara. To tell you the truth, the governor overrated them. They had no capacity at all to fight and they saw it.

“Now, when the governor decided to return to his political family, go and see how they are abusing him now. Because there is no longer an opportunity to syphon money, so they are abusing him.”

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Daniel Bwala, has slammed Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, over his comments on the economy and insecurity.

Naija News reports that Onaiyekan, during an interview on ARISE Television, recounted a meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) with Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, saying the President rejected the bishops’ concerns about the reality in the country.

The cleric said the President’s response was not positive, stressing that he was not surprised by Tinubu’s disagreement.

According to him, many people around Tinubu are presenting rosy views of the country, adding that their duty is to present the truth to the President, despite the frosty reception.

Reacting via a post shared on 𝕏, Bwala said Onaiyekan spoke only for the Catholic Church and not for Christians as a whole.

According to Bwala, Onaiyekan’s position aligned with institutions rooting for the 2027 presidential hopeful, Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

Bwala argued that Tinubu was entitled to disagree with the bishops’ position, adding that Onaiyekan was more political than spiritual.

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Mohammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow, has dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Bindow resigned his membership of the ADC in a letter dated July 15, 2026 and addressed to the Ward Chairman of the coalition party in Lokuwa Ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.

Bindow, who served as Adamawa governor from 2015 to 2019, said his decision followed “careful reflection and extensive consideration” of his personal convictions, political aspirations and commitment to serving the people.

Isabella Idibia, the daughter of Nigerian music star 2Baba and actress Annie Macaulay, has opened up on her admiration for Afrobeats singer Wizkid.

Naija News reports that the teenager made the revelation during an interview with Sula Talks, where she spoke about her experience meeting the Grammy-winning artiste at one of her father’s birthday celebrations.

Isabella recalled that she saw Wizkid at the event while he was standing close to the entrance.

She said the moment caught her by surprise and made her feel nervous, causing her to walk past him without approaching him at first.

She later gathered the courage to go back and greet the singer, although she admitted that she was still shy during their brief meeting.

During the interview, Isabella was also asked to choose between Wizkid and fellow Afrobeats singer Davido in the popular debate among fans of both artistes.

Rather than choosing one person, she said she listens to Davido’s songs as well, explaining that she enjoys music from both singers.

Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna, has shared details of a serious road accident she survived in 2013, revealing that the incident left her fighting for her life and required several weeks of medical care.

Naija News reports that the actress opened up on the experience during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where she recalled how the crash happened on a Monday and how doctors worked to stabilise her condition after she was rushed to the hospital.

Nnanna said she was placed on oxygen and received medical treatment immediately after the accident as doctors tried to help her recover.

She spent about three weeks in the hospital before she was strong enough to leave.

The actress also spoke about the painful loss of her elder sister, Olaedo Nnanna, who died in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash in Port Harcourt in 2005.

The tragedy affected her deeply and contributed to her fear of travelling by air for several years.

Olaedo was among the passengers who lost their lives when the aircraft crashed while landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on December 10, 2005.

The disaster claimed 108 lives out of the 110 people on board and remains one of Nigeria’s worst aviation tragedies.

Nnanna explained that losing her sister, followed by the death of both parents, was one of the hardest periods of her life.

She said the losses changed her outlook and left her dealing with the reality of becoming an orphan.

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of experienced striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Chelsea announced Danny Welbeck’s arrival on their official website earlier today, August 1, revealing that the former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has signed a contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

Welbeck arrives after an impressive campaign with Brighton, where he scored 13 Premier League goals in 37 appearances. The 35-year-old becomes one of several additions made by Chelsea this summer as Alonso continues to reshape his squad.

Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda have also joined the London club, while reports suggest Chelsea remain interested in Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The England international began his senior career at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the Premier League, two League Cups, the Community Shield and the FIFA Club World Cup. He later spent five seasons at Arsenal, scoring 32 goals in 126 appearances before spells with Watford and Brighton.

UEFA has declared it has lost confidence in FIFA president Gianni Infantino, escalating the fallout from the governing body’s abandoned plan to sell stakes in its competitions to private investors.

The European governing body issued the strongly worded statement earlier today, August 1, after FIFA confirmed it would no longer pursue the proposal, which had triggered fierce opposition across world football.

UEFA had earlier warned it would boycott future World Cups if the plan went ahead, while other confederations also voiced their concerns.

Although UEFA welcomed FIFA’s decision to withdraw the proposal, calling it “a victory for the whole game”, it accused Infantino of breaking key promises he made when he sought election as FIFA president in 2016.

UEFA said football could no longer tolerate “secret schemes of fast-track timescales cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game”. It also demanded that those behind the proposal should be identified and held accountable.

The organisation pledged to work with its member associations and other confederations to ensure a similar situation does not happen again.

It also said it would collaborate with partners to propose a new method of distributing resources through the existing FIFA Forward programme.

UEFA further accused Infantino of failing to use member associations’ funds for the benefit of football.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.