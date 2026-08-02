‘Tinubu Doesn’t Have An Idea Of How To Talk’ – Fayose

Nigerian businessman and social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the worsening economic hardship and growing hunger in the country.

Naija News reports that Fayose, in a video shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, said the level of desperation he observed during the wedding ceremony of content creators Peller and Jarvis reflected the difficult conditions confronting many Nigerians.

He claimed that the number of street youths who gathered around the wedding venue seeking food and financial assistance appeared to surpass the invited guests.

“Jarvis and Peller, congratulations to you. I saw many good people there, but I saw more of the area boys on the street. The area boys are even more than the guests,” he said.

According to him, the scenes around the ceremony showed that hunger had become widespread across the country.

Fayose said some of the youths were seen chasing vehicles and pleading for assistance, a development he described as evidence of rising poverty and desperation.

“That shows that there is massive hunger in the land. I saw the area boys running after cars, humbling themselves and accepting their fate that they were born to be hungry,” he stated.

The businessman blamed the situation on the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, alleging that the government lacked an effective strategy to reduce hardship.

He also faulted a recent comment attributed to the President that hunger had existed in Nigeria long before his administration assumed office.

“Our President came out and said that before he was born, there was hunger. Now the hunger has tripled,” Fayose said.

He questioned why the administration had not introduced measures capable of significantly improving living conditions despite campaigning to govern the country.

Fayose Questions Government’s Strategy

Fayose argued that the existence of poverty before Tinubu became President should not be used to justify the worsening conditions experienced by Nigerians.

“In his own dictionary, Tinubu said hunger has been there, so why did he force himself into power to re-enthrone and reinforce hunger?” he asked.

He further accused the President of failing to communicate empathetically with citizens affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

“Tinubu doesn’t have an idea of how to talk to the masses these days. There is no economic strategy to tackle this hunger in the land,” he added.

Fayose maintained that the hardship had weakened the capacity of many Nigerians to protest or demand accountability from the government.

“A hungry man in Nigeria is no longer angry; we are too hungry to be angry. People are completely enslaved by this APC government,” he said.

The social commentator also criticised political slogans being promoted ahead of the next election, arguing that Nigerians struggling to meet their basic needs were more concerned about survival.

“An election is coming and they are forming ‘City Boy’ and ‘Mama’s Boy,’ but people who are hungry are not forming anything,” Fayose stated.

He urged the Federal Government to prioritise policies capable of reducing food prices, creating jobs and easing the economic burden on households.