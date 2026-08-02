‘The Man Who Led Us To Win 2015, 2019 Elections’ – Buhari’s Ex-Aide Visits Amaechi

The former Senior Special Assistant to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has paid a visit to the Vice Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi.

Naija News reports that Garba Shehu made this known in a post on his social media handle on Sunday.

He stated that he paid a visit to the former Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council over the demise of his mother.

Garba Shehu wrote: “Today, I paid a condolence visit to the man who led us in winning the 2015 and 2019 general elections as DG, HE Rotimi Amaechi, following the demise of his mother, Mrs Mary Amaechi who passed away at the age of 89.

“May God give him the strength to bear the loss.”

Recall that Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation, had lost his mother, Mary Amaechi, who died at the age of 89.

The family announced her passing in a statement issued by the Rotimi Amaechi Media Office, saying the matriarch died peacefully.

Describing the late Mary Amaechi as a devoted Christian and respected community leader, the family said she dedicated her life to promoting peace, unity and selfless service.

“Late Mrs Mary Amaechi was a cherished matriarch who held her family together in love, peace and unity. She was a community women’s leader and Christian leader, whose beliefs and faith in God were firm and resolute,” the statement read.

According to the family, the deceased was widely admired within and beyond her community for her compassion, generosity and unwavering support for others.

“She was loved and highly respected in her community, and will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support for those around her and beyond,” the statement added.

The family also expressed appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy and condolences received following her death.