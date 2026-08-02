Ten-Player Super Falcons Edge Zambia

Nigeria survived a first-half red card to secure a 1-0 victory over Zambia in Rabat on Saturday, reopening the battle for qualification from Group C of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Naija News reports that Asisat Oshoala scored the decisive goal in the eighth minute as the defending champions bounced back from their opening defeat to Malawi.

The Super Falcons played more than half of the encounter with 10 players after defender Blessing Demehin was sent off in the 40th minute for bringing down Zambia captain Barbra Banda at the Al Medina Stadium.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Nigeria resisted sustained pressure from the Copper Queens to claim their first three points of the competition.

Oshoala, a record six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, gave Nigeria the lead after racing beyond two Zambian defenders.

Goalkeeper Hazel Nali initially blocked the striker’s effort, but the rebound struck Oshoala’s right leg before rolling into the net.

The early goal allowed the Super Falcons to settle into the game, although Zambia continued to threaten through Banda and their other attacking players.

Nigeria’s task became more difficult five minutes before the interval when Demehin received a straight red card for a foul on Banda.

The Falcons were subsequently forced to defend for long periods, but their back line held firm to preserve the narrow advantage.

The result left Malawi at the top of Group C with six points from two matches, while Nigeria and Zambia have three points each. Egypt remain without a point.

Nigeria, who are seeking a record-extending 11th continental title, will face Egypt in their final group match on Wednesday.

Malawi and Zambia will also meet in a southern African showdown that could determine the final qualification positions in the group.

Malawi Maintain Perfect Start

Earlier on Saturday, Malawi continued their impressive run at the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Egypt at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium.

After stunning Nigeria in their opening match, Malawi produced another strong performance to maintain their perfect start to the competition.

Rose Kadzere opened the scoring in the 35th minute after receiving a pass from Temwa Chawinga before firing beyond Egypt goalkeeper Maha Shehata.

Faith Chinzimu doubled Malawi’s advantage in first-half stoppage time, converting from close range to give her side a comfortable lead at the break.

Malawi were reduced to 10 players in the 52nd minute when Rose Alufandika was shown a straight red card for a last-defender foul on Habiba Essam.

Despite the dismissal, Malawi extended their lead in the 69th minute through Chawinga.

The Kansas City-based forward beat Shehata in the race for possession before heading the ball into an empty net.

Egypt pulled one back two minutes later when Eman Kassem headed a free-kick past Malawi goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo.

The goal was Egypt’s first of the tournament after they suffered a 6-0 defeat to Zambia in their opening fixture.

However, the North Africans were unable to mount a comeback as Malawi held on for another important victory.

The second round of group matches will conclude in Casablanca on Sunday, with Group D leaders Ghana facing Cameroon, while Mali will take on Cabo Verde.