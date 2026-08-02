Popular Nigerian Musician, Saint Janet Is Dead

Veteran Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician, Iyun Janet Oluwatoyosi Ajilore, popularly known as Saint Janet, has died after a brief illness.

Naija News learnt that the entertainer reportedly died on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Her death was announced on Sunday by publisher and socialite, Otunba Femi Davies, in a post on his Facebook page.

Saint Janet’s demise brings an end to a music career that earned her recognition for her energetic stage performances, distinctive style and ability to connect with her audience.

Confirming the death, Davies described Saint Janet as a popular Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician who was known for her vibrant live performances and socially unfiltered party songs.

He wrote, “St Janet (Iyun Janet Ajilore), a popular Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician known for her vibrant live performances, energetic stage presence and socially unfiltered party tracks, is dead. She died after a brief illness on Saturday.”

The news of her death has since sparked reactions among fans and lovers of Nigerian traditional and popular music.

Over the years, Saint Janet built a reputation for her ability to entertain audiences with a blend of music, humour and social commentary.

Her performances often featured energetic stagecraft and a direct connection with her audience, qualities that helped her stand out among her contemporaries in the Nigerian live music scene.

She also made contributions to the Juju and Highlife genres, becoming one of the entertainers associated with Nigeria’s vibrant live music culture.

As of the time of filing this report, details of her funeral arrangements had not been announced.