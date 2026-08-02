Osun Poll: Ex-Lawmaker Urges Police Neutrality

A former member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged the police and other security agencies to remain impartial during the August 15 governorship election in the state.

Naija News reports that Oyintiloye, who represented Obokun State Constituency, also called on security operatives to deal firmly with anyone found attempting to disrupt the election, irrespective of political affiliation or social status.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by the former lawmaker and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday.

He asked the Commissioner of Police deployed for the election, Samuel Etaifo, to collaborate with other security agencies to guarantee a peaceful and credible exercise.

According to Oyintiloye, the growing political tension surrounding the poll makes it necessary for security personnel to protect voters, election officials and materials throughout the electoral process.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the security of the electorate before, during and after the election should remain the primary responsibility of the police.

He said, “The protection of the electorate before, during and after the election should be the major priority of the police.

“I want to appeal to the Commissioner of Police deployed for the election to ensure adequate protection of the electorate at all stages of the electoral process.

“A credible election can only take place in a peaceful environment. That is why we are urging security agencies, particularly the police, to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.”

Oyintiloye warned that political interests should not be allowed to undermine the peace and stability of the state.

“Elections will come and go, but the state and its people will remain. Police and other security agencies must not spare anyone caught fomenting trouble, regardless of status,” he stated.

Politicians Urged To Shun Violence

The former lawmaker also appealed to political actors and their supporters, particularly members of opposition parties, to avoid provocative conduct and violence.

He stressed that elections should be regarded as democratic contests rather than warfare.

Oyintiloye urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and provide relevant information that could help prevent threats to lives and property.

He maintained that Osun State must not be turned into a theatre of violence because of political rivalry, adding that anyone caught attempting to disrupt the process should be prosecuted.

Oyintiloye also expressed confidence that the APC governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, would win the election.

He described Oyebamiji as an experienced and competent leader with a commitment to inclusive governance and people-centred policies.

According to him, an Oyebamiji administration would accelerate development and improve the welfare of residents across the state.

Voters in Osun State are expected to elect a governor on August 15, with candidates from 14 political parties participating in the contest.